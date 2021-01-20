South Carolina leaders weigh in on Biden’s inauguration

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - Change is coming to Washington, DC – as President Joe Biden starts his first day in office, as Democrats regain control of the White House.

It’s an inauguration unlike anything in modern American history. The nation’s capital has been rattled by the riot on Capitol Hill, national security threats, a COVID-19 pandemic and a second impeachment against former President Donald Trump.

But despite all that, lawmakers on both sides of the aisle still attended the inauguration to support the democratic process.

A new chapter begins in Washington. President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris were sworn into office, surrounded by tens of thousands of National Guard troops and law enforcement officials.

“I accept the outcome of the electoral college. The election wasn’t rigged, said Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.).

In the aftermath of the Capitol riot, South Carolina GOP Senator Lindsey Graham voted in favor of certifying the Electoral College results for Biden. Although he believes election reforms are needed in an era with larger volumes of mail-in ballots, Graham says it’s time to move forward.

“I look forward to getting started on an agenda that will help the American people,” said Graham.

The threats posed by COVID-19 and the recent political violence in DC meant fewer lawmakers attended the inauguration. Graham was in the crowd but did not bring a guest given all of the ongoing tensions in the nation.

In order for there to be unity and healing, Graham says he thinks the Senate should not hold an impeachment trial against outgoing President Donald Trump.

”Impeaching Trump after he is out of office is not the best thing for the country,” said Graham, as he called on Democratic leaders to end the process. He also questioned whether it would be legal to pursue an impeachment trial against a president who has left office.

With Democrats in control of the House, and regaining power of the Senate and the White House, South Carolina Congressman Jim Clyburn, the House Majority Whip, says he thinks new leadership in DC will put the nation on a better path forward.

“Working with the administration is going to be great, I mean, compared with what we’ve gone through the last four years…we will be able to bring along a lot of bipartisan support to get beyond COVID-19,” said Rep. Jim Clyburn (D-S.C.).

In the weeks ahead, lawmakers - Republicans as well as Democrats - hope to see COVID-19 economic relief as a top priority. Leaders have also called for a bipartisan infrastructure reform to make its way through Congress.

