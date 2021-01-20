Advertisement

S.C. Guard members help by answering COVID-19 vaccine calls

By Madison Martin
Published: Jan. 20, 2021 at 10:39 AM EST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WMBF) - If you’re calling South Carolina’s hotline for help with making a COVID-19 vaccine appointment, a South Carolina National or State Guard member just might be on the other side.

On Tuesday, the South Carolina Emergency Management Department tweeted photos of Guard members answering phone calls in support of the Department of Health and Environmental Control’s efforts to have an open hotline to provide assistance to people searching for a vaccine appointment.

DHEC said Monday it is averaging about 24,000 calls a day. Last week, the agency doubled dedicated call operators to 61 people but was working with Emergency Management to be able to field more calls.

MORE | ‘More vaccine doses are on the way’ to South Carolina
Several members from the S.C. State Guard and a dozen people from the National Guard are...
Several members from the S.C. State Guard and a dozen people from the National Guard are staffing a state COVID-19 phone line.(WRDW)

The Emergency Management phone line is often utilized for hurricane response.

Several members from the S.C. State Guard and a dozen people from the National Guard are staffing the phone line now to help.

The CARE line is available at 855-472-3432 to individuals 70 and older.

Copyright 2021 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

This was the scene of a crash on Gordon Highway that killed two people at Wylds Road in Augusta.
Names released for 3 killed in pair of Gordon Highway crashes
Richmond County Sheriff's Office
Deputies give details on 24-year-old’s slaying in Augusta
Gas pump (FILE)
Why is gasoline getting more expensive in Georgia?
From left: Emmanuel Oneal, Lasonya Howard, Monishia Courtney and Dustin Williamson
More arrests made in deadly Aiken nightclub shooting
For those that use the IRS' Free File or other tax software, any taxes filed online before Feb....
IRS pushes start of 2021 tax season as online filing opens

Latest News

(Source: Publix)
Publix books all COVID-19 vaccine appointments in South Carolina within hours
South Carolina is seeing its most COVID-19 deaths ever.
South Carolina grappling with its most COVID-19 deaths ever
Coronavirus in Georgia.
Georgia reports vaccine jump, but still trails top states
South Carolina is hiring health professionals.
Local VA hospital is recruiting nurses; here’s how to apply