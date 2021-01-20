S.C. Guard members help by answering COVID-19 vaccine calls

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WMBF) - If you’re calling South Carolina’s hotline for help with making a COVID-19 vaccine appointment, a South Carolina National or State Guard member just might be on the other side.

On Tuesday, the South Carolina Emergency Management Department tweeted photos of Guard members answering phone calls in support of the Department of Health and Environmental Control’s efforts to have an open hotline to provide assistance to people searching for a vaccine appointment.

DHEC said Monday it is averaging about 24,000 calls a day. Last week, the agency doubled dedicated call operators to 61 people but was working with Emergency Management to be able to field more calls.

The Emergency Management phone line is often utilized for hurricane response.

Several members from the S.C. State Guard and a dozen people from the National Guard are staffing the phone line now to help.

The CARE line is available at 855-472-3432 to individuals 70 and older.

