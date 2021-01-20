Advertisement

Publix books all COVID-19 vaccine appointments in South Carolina within hours

By Staff
Published: Jan. 20, 2021 at 10:22 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A short time after Publix began accepting appointments for the COVID-19 vaccine in South Carolina, they were all booked.

The chain announced Monday it would be able to administer the vaccine at its pharmacies — including the one at Eastgate Shopping Center in Aiken —and began taking appointments at 6 a.m. Tuesday.

A note on Publix’s website says more appointments will be added as more vaccine doses become available.

MORE | South Carolina grappling with its most COVID-19 deaths ever

Publix is partnering with the state of South Carolina to distribute the COVID-19 vaccine to individuals ages 70 and up, health care workers, residents and staff members of long-term health care facilities, state and local government officials, and contractors who are critical to administering the COVID-19 vaccine.

Like every other vaccination site across the state, Publix will provide vaccinations by appointment only.

Individuals who make appointments to receive a vaccination with Publix will be asked to bring their insurance card and/or their red, white, and blue Medicare Part B card. If you do not have health insurance or Medicare, you are asked to provide your driver’s license or Social Security number.

Publix will provide vaccinations by appointment at 42 of its pharmacies statewide. For more information, click or tap here.

