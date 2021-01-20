Advertisement

MISSING: 16-year-old girl hasn’t been seen in days

By Jeremy Turnage
Published: Jan. 20, 2021 at 2:12 PM EST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Columbia County Sheriff’s Office is on the search for a 16-year-old girl who went missing at the beginning of the month.

The sheriff’s office says Summer Michelle Rain Martin was last seen around 9 p.m. on Jan. 2.

Deputies believe she was spotted in the Castle Pines Trailer Park on Mike Padgett Highway.

If you have any information about Martin’s whereabouts, please contact the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office at 706-541-1044 or CCSO dispatch at 706-541-2800.

