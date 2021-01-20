Local VA hospital is recruiting nurses; here’s how to apply

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Charlie Norwood Veterans Affairs Medical Center is holding an event to expand its nursing team.

The hospital will be holding a drive-up resume drop-off event at its 15th Street location at two times today.

The first time slot is from 7-9 a.m., and the second is 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Registered nurses, certified nursing assistants and licensed practical nurses are all encouraged to come out.

Copyright 2021 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.