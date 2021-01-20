Advertisement

Local VA hospital is recruiting nurses; here’s how to apply

South Carolina is hiring health professionals.
South Carolina is hiring health professionals.
By Staff
Published: Jan. 20, 2021 at 6:14 AM EST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Charlie Norwood Veterans Affairs Medical Center is holding an event to expand its nursing team.

The hospital will be holding a drive-up resume drop-off event at its 15th Street location at two times today.

The first time slot is from 7-9 a.m., and the second is 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Registered nurses, certified nursing assistants and licensed practical nurses are all encouraged to come out.

MORE | Virtual job fair scheduled for positions at SRS, elsewhere

