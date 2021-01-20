Local man deemed legally blind carves wooden American flags

MARTINEZ, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - For Chris Daniel, woodworking in his garage every day is normal.

“I started about two years ago, and we didn’t have a lot of money to do Christmas presents or anything like that. So, I asked my wife what if I make something for our family,” Daniel said.

He decided carving American Flags was the way to go.

“It’s something we should all respect, and enjoy, and remember what our country was. Every one of my family members was a veteran, so the flag means something to them drastically,” Daniel said.

The trickiest part of making these flags is actually seeing what he’s doing.

“When I use a miter saw, my face is right here next to the blade so that I can see where my cut is going to be. So, dangerous a little bit,” Daniel said.

Dangerous is an understatement, with his face no more than a few inches from a massive saw.

“If OSHA saw me, I would be in trouble,” Daniel said.

Why would he be in trouble? Daniel was born with cataracts that progressively got worse, making him legally blind.

“It honestly means a lot, especially to my son. It shows him even with a challenge you can still do things,” Daniel said. “No matter what you want to do there’s a way to do it.”

He’s sold over 20 of his pieces so far.

“It has my heart and soul into every piece that I make. Literally. I may cut myself and there might be some blood spilled at that point,” Daniel said.

No matter how dangerous it is, seeing people’s reactions to his work is worth everything.

“It is dangerous, things could happen but I’m okay knowing that what I can produce can be something that people admire or respect or enjoy,” he said.

Copyright 2021 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.