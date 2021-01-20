Local leaders view Biden’s administration with hope

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - It’s a signal of a new direction for our country. Local Democratic leaders say they hope Joe Biden’s presidency will bring unity.

Local Republican leaders, meanwhile, say they hope that unity means fair compromise.

Many are calling it a presidency of firsts, starting with the first Black, Asian, and female vice president.

“Today speaks volumes as to where we’re heading as a country, and I’m excited as well about what it sends to locals,” Augusta Commissioner Jordan Johnson said.

But as America moves forward, local political leaders on both sides of the aisle say they hope we can leave violence in the past.

“I feel like the Republican Party is always going to have a black eye because of Jan. 6,” Johnson said. “I think that was a few people out of control.”

For President Biden and the Democratic Party, moving forward starts with a united front.

“I understand that the election didn’t go the way that some folks wanted it to go, but the issues that we still care about are still knocking on our door,” Johnson said.

“We have to ban together, put our differences aside, and go ahead and start delivering on issues that matter to folks.”

But Republicans like Bob Brookshire fear unity might not mean equal compromise when Democrats now control the Senate, House, and the presidency.

“As conservatives, we have to stand up for what we think is right and that doesn’t mean capitulating,” Brookshire said.

But the issues, Democrats argue, aren’t partisan.

“So many people are out of work,” Johnson said. “Just this week, we hit 400,000 deaths due to COVID-19.”

Only time will tell what the future holds.

Brookshire also said it’ll be interesting to see what will happen to the Republican Party from here. He thinks it’s a real possibility we may see the GOP break into two different groups -- Trump supporters and traditional Republicans.

Right now, it’s just a waiting game.

