Advertisement

Law enforcement leaders to hold town hall meeting

A Tennessee woman and a child died after the woman jumped off an interstate bridge.
A Tennessee woman and a child died after the woman jumped off an interstate bridge.(WAVE3 News)
By Staff
Published: Jan. 20, 2021 at 7:04 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Happening today, a group of law enforcement leaders will holding a virtual town hall meeting.

Participants will include Richmond County Sheriff Richard Roundtree and Burke County Sheriff Alfonzo Williams.

They are expected to talk about things like social justice, violence prevention and public safety.

The event sponsored by 100 Black Men of Augusta will start at 7 p.m.

You can watch it on Zoom at https://bit.ly/3o1KKBQ. Use Webinar ID 844 6145 2315.

MORE | Richmond County to keep track of gun records in investigations

Copyright 2021 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

This was the scene of a crash on Gordon Highway that killed two people at Wylds Road in Augusta.
Names released for 3 killed in pair of Gordon Highway crashes
Richmond County Sheriff's Office
Deputies give details on 24-year-old’s slaying in Augusta
Gas pump (FILE)
Why is gasoline getting more expensive in Georgia?
From left: Emmanuel Oneal, Lasonya Howard, Monishia Courtney and Dustin Williamson
More arrests made in deadly Aiken nightclub shooting
For those that use the IRS' Free File or other tax software, any taxes filed online before Feb....
IRS pushes start of 2021 tax season as online filing opens

Latest News

File image
Trump pardons local pharmacy owner convicted of health care fraud
University of South Carolina Aiken
UofSC partnership aims to bolster cybersecurity studies
South Carolina is hiring health professionals.
Local VA hospital is recruiting nurses; here’s how to apply
Bond again denied to suspect in ‘Thumbs Up Mike’ murder case