Jimmy Carter sites in Georgia have become national historic park

PLAINS, Ga. (WTVM) - Historic sites across Plains associated with former President Jimmy Carter have now become a national historic park.

The Jimmy Carter National Historical Park Redesignation Act became law after being pushed by Rep. Sanford Bishop.

“This is a great day for Plains and Georgians across the state. President and Mrs. Carter are exemplary Georgians who have dedicated their lives to public service. This park will bring more visitors to Plains, where they will be inspired to make a difference in their community. As their representative, I am proud to be able to bring this well-deserved recognition to their extraordinary lives and treasured Plains,” said Congressman Bishop.

The park will consist of four locations around Plains:

The Carter boyhood farm

Plains High School, where President and Mrs. Carter attended

The Plains Train Depot, where Pres. Carter ran his presidential campaign

The home in which the Carters live and their graves, after their deaths

“Rosalynn joins me in thanking everyone who helped make this new designation possible,” Carter said. “It is a great tribute to our roots and our beloved community of Plains.”

President Trump signed the bill into law on Jan. 13.

