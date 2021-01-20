Advertisement

Jimmy Carter sites in Georgia have become national historic park

By Alex Jones
Published: Jan. 20, 2021 at 10:49 AM EST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PLAINS, Ga. (WTVM) - Historic sites across Plains associated with former President Jimmy Carter have now become a national historic park.

The Jimmy Carter National Historical Park Redesignation Act became law after being pushed by Rep. Sanford Bishop.

MORE | Trump bids farewell to Washington, hints of comeback; leaves note for Biden

“This is a great day for Plains and Georgians across the state. President and Mrs. Carter are exemplary Georgians who have dedicated their lives to public service. This park will bring more visitors to Plains, where they will be inspired to make a difference in their community. As their representative, I am proud to be able to bring this well-deserved recognition to their extraordinary lives and treasured Plains,” said Congressman Bishop.

The park will consist of four locations around Plains:

  • The Carter boyhood farm
  • Plains High School, where President and Mrs. Carter attended
  • The Plains Train Depot, where Pres. Carter ran his presidential campaign
  • The home in which the Carters live and their graves, after their deaths

“Rosalynn joins me in thanking everyone who helped make this new designation possible,” Carter said. “It is a great tribute to our roots and our beloved community of Plains.”

President Trump signed the bill into law on Jan. 13.

Copyright 2021 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Copyright 2021 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

This was the scene of a crash on Gordon Highway that killed two people at Wylds Road in Augusta.
Names released for 3 killed in pair of Gordon Highway crashes
Richmond County Sheriff's Office
Deputies give details on 24-year-old’s slaying in Augusta
Gas pump (FILE)
Why is gasoline getting more expensive in Georgia?
From left: Emmanuel Oneal, Lasonya Howard, Monishia Courtney and Dustin Williamson
More arrests made in deadly Aiken nightclub shooting
For those that use the IRS' Free File or other tax software, any taxes filed online before Feb....
IRS pushes start of 2021 tax season as online filing opens

Latest News

If you recognize these two men, the Columbia County Sheriff's Office wants you to call...
These 2 stole dough from Martinez pizza parlor, deputies say
Several members from the S.C. State Guard and a dozen people from the National Guard are...
S.C. Guard members help by answering COVID-19 vaccine calls
(Source: Publix)
Publix books all COVID-19 vaccine appointments in South Carolina within hours
South Carolina is seeing its most COVID-19 deaths ever.
South Carolina grappling with its most COVID-19 deaths ever