Advertisement

GRAPHIC: New York man charged with assaulting officer during Capitol riots

By CNN Staff
Published: Jan. 20, 2021 at 3:52 PM EST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON, D.C. (CNN) - One of the people involved in the Capitol riots was arrested Tuesday in New York, officials said.

Patrick Edward McCaughey III faces charges for assaulting, resisting, or impeding certain officers or employees; civil disorder; entering restricted building or grounds; and violent entry or disorderly conduct.

During the riots, Metropolitan police officer Daniel Hodges was pinned between rioters and the terrace archway leading to the Capitol.

Prosecutors say McCaughey can be see in a video using a clear police shield to physically push against the left side of the officer’s body.

He is also heard telling the officer, “You are going to get squished. Just go home.”

McCaughey is scheduled to appear in federal court on Wednesday.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

This was the scene of a crash on Gordon Highway that killed two people at Wylds Road in Augusta.
Names released for 3 killed in pair of Gordon Highway crashes
Richmond County Sheriff's Office
Deputies give details on 24-year-old’s slaying in Augusta
Gas pump (FILE)
Why is gasoline getting more expensive in Georgia?
From left: Emmanuel Oneal, Lasonya Howard, Monishia Courtney and Dustin Williamson
More arrests made in deadly Aiken nightclub shooting
For those that use the IRS' Free File or other tax software, any taxes filed online before Feb....
IRS pushes start of 2021 tax season as online filing opens

Latest News

Georgia, South Carolina lawmakers discuss Biden's inauguration
Joe Biden is sworn in as the 46th president of the United States by Chief Justice John Roberts...
LIVE: Biden takes the helm as president: ‘Democracy has prevailed’
GRAPHIC: New York man charged with assaulting officer during Capitol riots
An Israeli electronics store employee looks at a wall of televisions broadcasting live the 59th...
World hopes for renewed cooperation under new US president