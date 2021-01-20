Advertisement

Georgia reports vaccine jump, but still trails top states

By Staff and wire reports
Published: Jan. 20, 2021 at 9:28 AM EST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
ATLANTA - After a slow start to its coronavirus vaccine rollout, Georgia is reporting progress in getting people injected.

Gov. Brian Kemp says for the second straight week, the state more than doubled its number of reported COVID-19 vaccinations.

More than 423,000 people had received the vaccine as of Monday.

MORE | COVID-19 vaccine: When will I be able to get vaccinated in the Two-State?

That’s roughly just under 4 percent of the state’s population and 46 percent of the two vaccines it has received.

A week earlier, 206,900 people had been vaccinated.

“While supply for the Pfizer and Moderna COVID-19 remains extremely limited, these numbers show encouraging progress in our efforts to work through backlogs in provider reporting and get Georgians vaccinated quickly and safely,” Kemp said in a statement. “Thanks to the hard work of public health officials and the support of private sector partners like Publix, Kroger, Ingles, Walmart, CVS, and Walgreens, we are making strides to vaccinate our expanded 1a populations. We still have a long way to go, but we will continue working tirelessly to get shots in arms and win the fight against COVID-19.”

Still, Georgia trails the best-performing states.

Federal data show some states have administered a first dose to more than 5 percent of their populations. West Virginia says more than 7 percent of its population has received a first injection.

Across the Savannah River

South Carolina has also had issues. And while not having enough doses is part of the problem, lawmakers in the Palmetto State are saying enough is enough. A vaccine review committee will meet later this week, and local Rep. Bill Hixon is on it. Frankly, Hixon said, state health officials weren’t prepared, but the state plans to do better.

Meanwhile, South Carolina Sen. Lindsey Graham is now getting involved in the effort to get more vaccines to the state. Graham tweeted on Tuesday that there was a “very good briefing” with Gov. Henry McMaster where the South Carolina Hospital Association, the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control and others provided input on the state’s vaccine distribution.

