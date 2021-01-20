Advertisement

Georgia economist gives upbeat take on state economy

Georgia Capitol
Georgia Capitol(WRDW)
Published: Jan. 20, 2021 at 9:47 AM EST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA (AP) — With the federal government sending out so much coronavirus relief, Georgia’s state economist says many people are in good financial shape.

Jeffrey Dorfman told state lawmakers Tuesday that the aid should help this year’s tax collections run as much as $1.5 billion ahead of projections.

That’s allowing Gov. Brian Kemp to restore more than half the cuts to Georgia’s K-12 school funding formula.

But the Republican governor is not proposing similar funding restorations to other agencies after cuts averaging nearly 10%.

Lawmakers are already under pressure to spend more: Agriculture Commissioner Gary Black wants another $1.25 million for his programs.

MORE | Georgia reports vaccine jump, but still trails top states

Copyright 2021 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

This was the scene of a crash on Gordon Highway that killed two people at Wylds Road in Augusta.
Names released for 3 killed in pair of Gordon Highway crashes
Richmond County Sheriff's Office
Deputies give details on 24-year-old’s slaying in Augusta
Gas pump (FILE)
Why is gasoline getting more expensive in Georgia?
From left: Emmanuel Oneal, Lasonya Howard, Monishia Courtney and Dustin Williamson
More arrests made in deadly Aiken nightclub shooting
For those that use the IRS' Free File or other tax software, any taxes filed online before Feb....
IRS pushes start of 2021 tax season as online filing opens

Latest News

In this image from video, Sen. Kelly Loeffler, R-Ga., speaks as the Senate reconvenes after...
Atlanta team close to being sold, taking Loeffler out of WNBA
If you recognize this man, Aiken officers want you to contact Midlands Crime Stoppers.
Suspect identified in Aiken kidnapping, prescription fraud
Coronavirus in Georgia.
Georgia reports vaccine jump, but still trails top states
File image
Trump pardons local pharmacy owner convicted of health care fraud