Georgia economist gives upbeat take on state economy

ATLANTA (AP) — With the federal government sending out so much coronavirus relief, Georgia’s state economist says many people are in good financial shape.

Jeffrey Dorfman told state lawmakers Tuesday that the aid should help this year’s tax collections run as much as $1.5 billion ahead of projections.

That’s allowing Gov. Brian Kemp to restore more than half the cuts to Georgia’s K-12 school funding formula.

But the Republican governor is not proposing similar funding restorations to other agencies after cuts averaging nearly 10%.

Lawmakers are already under pressure to spend more: Agriculture Commissioner Gary Black wants another $1.25 million for his programs.

