Vote for this GA pup to become Military Dog of the Year

RICHMOND HILL, Ga. (WTOC) - A big, fluffy, white four legged family member is up for a big honor.

Gunner with SD Gunner Fund, from Richmond Hill, has been nominated for Military Dog of the Year and the dogs on deployment mascot; which is a national organization and he needs your help to win!

Besides stealing the hearts of many with his fluffy, white fur and infectious personality, Gunner is also leading the way with votes for military dog of the year as well as being named the next dogs on deployment mascot.

Dogs on deployment is a non-profit organization that not only helps find foster families for military owners who are deployed or need assistance after deployment, but they’re dedicated to changing the lives of military members and their pets.

SD Gunner Fund founder and owner Britnee Kinard says if selected, Gunner would travel and raise awareness for military dogs, not only that but he would be the face of a national organization.

She says Gunner has helped their family in so many ways especially after her husband, who is a wounded veteran, retired from the US Army and she says this would give Gunner and SD Gunner fund the platform to help change the lives of other people too.

“It raises awareness because it is a national organization, it does help bring awareness to SD Gunner fund, but really and truly the bigger purpose here is to raise awareness about responsible dog ownership. Our military members have pets at home that necessarily aren’t service dogs or emotional support animals and sometimes they feel like they don’t have resources to watch the dogs or take care of the dogs while they’re away on deployment,” said Kinard.

So far it’s a really close race between Gunner and another dog.

Voting ends Wednesday.

You can find the link to cast your vote here.

