Florida, Georgia lawmakers weigh in on Biden’s inauguration

By Alana Austin
Published: Jan. 20, 2021 at 3:33 PM EST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - Change is coming to the nation’s capital – as President Joe Biden starts his first day in office, as Democrats regain control of the White House.

It’s an inauguration unlike anything in modern American history. Washington, DC has been rattled by the Capitol riot, national security threats, the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and a second impeachment against former President Donald Trump.

But despite all that, lawmakers on both sides of the aisle from Georgia and Florida still attended the inauguration to support the democratic process.

A new chapter begins in the nation, as President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris are sworn into office. The new leaders of the executive branch started their term surrounded by thousands of National Guard troops and law enforcement officials.

“The security is – I’ve never seen anything like it…” mused Rep. Rick Allen (R-Ga.).

Georgia GOP Congressman Rick Allen voted against certifying the Electoral College results for Biden. But as the chair of the Georgia Republican Congressional delegation, he felt it was his responsibility to attend today’s inauguration.

“I’m certain I’m not going to agree with the policies they’re rolling out because I don’t think some of those things are going to be good for the country, but at the same time, he needs to cut the rhetoric and we need to move on,” said Allen of the incoming Biden administration.

The threats posed by COVID-19 and the recent political violence in DC meant fewer lawmakers attended the event. Allen and fellow Georgia Republican Congressman Buddy Carter were in the crowd to honor the democratic process.

“It’s a special time in the life of our country when a new president is inaugurated and as I said earlier, I’m committed to trying to work with this administration,” said Rep. Buddy Carter (R-Ga.).

With Democrats in control of the House, and regaining power of the Senate and the White House, Florida Democratic Congressman Al Lawson says he thinks the new administration will bring put the country on a better path forward.

“He will assure Americans whether you are democrat or republican, we are here to serve you. We are back, the campaigns are over, they are going to work together for the benefit of America and the benefit of this country,” said Rep. Al Lawson (D-Fla.).

Due to security concerns and the COVID-19 pandemic, Lawson chose to watch the ceremony from at home.

Florida GOP Senator Rick Scott attended the inauguration and said he hopes in this new year, lawmakers on both sides of the aisle can come together and work on positive change to support residents of the Sunshine State and beyond.

Lawmakers on both sides of the aisle have shared their hope that Congress can approve another COVID-19 economic relief bill, plus infrastructure reform.

