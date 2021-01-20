Advertisement

Flames destroy Aiken home on Storm Branch Rd

Flames destroy Aiken home on Storm Branch Rd
Flames destroy Aiken home on Storm Branch Rd((Source: WRDW))
By Tyria Goines
Published: Jan. 20, 2021 at 5:13 PM EST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AIKEN CO., SC. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Aiken County Sheriff’s Office is on the scene of a fire involving a two-story home on 4431 Storm Branch Road.

Beech Island and New Ellenton fire crews also responded.

At this time, it is unknown if anyone was inside the home.

We have a News 12 crew on the way to the scene. We will provide updates as they develop.

Copyright 2021 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

This was the scene of a crash on Gordon Highway that killed two people at Wylds Road in Augusta.
Names released for 3 killed in pair of Gordon Highway crashes
Richmond County Sheriff's Office
Deputies give details on 24-year-old’s slaying in Augusta
File image
Trump pardons local pharmacy owner convicted of health care fraud
Gas pump (FILE)
Why is gasoline getting more expensive in Georgia?
From left: Emmanuel Oneal, Lasonya Howard, Monishia Courtney and Dustin Williamson
More arrests made in deadly Aiken nightclub shooting

Latest News

President Joe Biden inauguration.
Local leaders view Biden’s administration with hope
Officers are on the scene where they say a truck has ran into First Baptist Church of North...
Truck runs into First Baptist Church in N. Augusta
The Columbia County Sheriff’s Office is on the search for a 16-year-old girl who went missing...
MISSING: 16-year-old girl hasn’t been seen in days
Augusta-Richmond County Municipal Building
At a glance: Top items from Augusta Commission meeting