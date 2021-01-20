Flames destroy Aiken home on Storm Branch Rd

AIKEN CO., SC. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Aiken County Sheriff’s Office is on the scene of a fire involving a two-story home on 4431 Storm Branch Road.

Beech Island and New Ellenton fire crews also responded.

At this time, it is unknown if anyone was inside the home.

We have a News 12 crew on the way to the scene. We will provide updates as they develop.

Copyright 2021 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.