Advertisement

Eley, McGowan join Ga Tech football as graduate transfers

In this Saturday, Sept 19, 2020 photo, Georgia Tech quarterback Jeff Sims (10) runs against...
In this Saturday, Sept 19, 2020 photo, Georgia Tech quarterback Jeff Sims (10) runs against UCF, in Atlanta. UCF won 49-21. (AP Photo/Danny Karnik)(Danny Karnik | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 20, 2021 at 5:49 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA (AP) — Linebacker Ayinde Eley and wide receiver Kyric McGowan have enrolled at Georgia Tech as graduate transfers. Eley came from Maryland and has two seasons of eligibility left.

McGowan came from Northwestern and is eligible for one season at Georgia Tech. Each transferred after graduating from his previous school. Eley and McGowan will participate in spring practice and will be eligible in 2021.

Eley started in 11 of 26 games in his three seasons at Maryland. McGowan had 34 receptions in eight games to rank second on the Northwestern team in 2020. McGowan is from Dalton, Georgia.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

This was the scene of a crash on Gordon Highway that killed two people at Wylds Road in Augusta.
Names released for 3 killed in pair of Gordon Highway crashes
Richmond County Sheriff's Office
Deputies give details on 24-year-old’s slaying in Augusta
File image
Trump pardons local pharmacy owner convicted of health care fraud
Gas pump (FILE)
Why is gasoline getting more expensive in Georgia?
From left: Emmanuel Oneal, Lasonya Howard, Monishia Courtney and Dustin Williamson
More arrests made in deadly Aiken nightclub shooting

Latest News

SRP Park to only host 1 college game this season
Rivers threw three touchdowns to beat the Bengals.
Colts QB Rivers, 39, retires from NFL after 17 seasons
Justin Thomas leads (-5) after one round at the U.S. Open
Thomas to go on training program after anti-gay slur
In this image from video, Sen. Kelly Loeffler, R-Ga., speaks as the Senate reconvenes after...
Atlanta team close to being sold, taking Loeffler out of WNBA