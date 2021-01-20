Advertisement

Edgefield County School District will go fully remote Jan. 21

After seeing a rise in staff member quarantines, the Edgefield County School District will...
After seeing a rise in staff member quarantines, the Edgefield County School District will transition to full remote learning starting Thursday, Jan. 21.(WRDW)
By Tyria Goines
Published: Jan. 20, 2021 at 5:53 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EDGEFIELD, SC. (WRDW/WAGT) - After seeing a rise in staff member quarantines, the Edgefield County School District will transition to full remote learning starting Thursday, Jan. 21.

The district will plan to return to in-person instruction on Monday, Feb. 1. However, this decision will depend on the status of COVID-19 and guidance from health officials.

All afterschool activities are canceled until Feb 1.

School staff will be accessible during regular school hours if parents need additional information.

Meals will be available for pick up every Wednesday between 10:00 a.m. and 1:00 p.m. at all schools. Parents are asked to pre-order meals by using the following links. You must fill out a form for each child requesting meals.

If you have any questions or concerns, you can contact Bernadette Hudson at 803-275-1788, ext.1.

Strom Thurmond HS form

Douglas Elementary form

Johnston Elementary form

WE Parker form

Merriwether Elementary form

JET Middle form

Merriwether Middle form

Copyright 2021 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

This was the scene of a crash on Gordon Highway that killed two people at Wylds Road in Augusta.
Names released for 3 killed in pair of Gordon Highway crashes
Richmond County Sheriff's Office
Deputies give details on 24-year-old’s slaying in Augusta
File image
Trump pardons local pharmacy owner convicted of health care fraud
Gas pump (FILE)
Why is gasoline getting more expensive in Georgia?
From left: Emmanuel Oneal, Lasonya Howard, Monishia Courtney and Dustin Williamson
More arrests made in deadly Aiken nightclub shooting

Latest News

Customers of Valley Public Service Authority Water System living on Sapp Drive and Bailey Drive...
Water advisory issued for VPSA customers in Johnstown, SC
Man deemed legally blind carves wooden American flags
Local man deemed legally blind carves wooden American flags
AU Health opens new COVID-19 vaccine registration platform
AU Health opens new COVID-19 vaccine registration platform
Man deemed legally blind carves wooden American flags
Man deemed legally blind carves wooden American flags
AU Health opens new COVID-19 vaccine registration platform
AU Health opens new COVID-19 vaccine registration platform