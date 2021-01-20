Edgefield County School District will go fully remote Jan. 21

EDGEFIELD, SC. (WRDW/WAGT) - After seeing a rise in staff member quarantines, the Edgefield County School District will transition to full remote learning starting Thursday, Jan. 21.

The district will plan to return to in-person instruction on Monday, Feb. 1. However, this decision will depend on the status of COVID-19 and guidance from health officials.

All afterschool activities are canceled until Feb 1.

School staff will be accessible during regular school hours if parents need additional information.

Meals will be available for pick up every Wednesday between 10:00 a.m. and 1:00 p.m. at all schools. Parents are asked to pre-order meals by using the following links. You must fill out a form for each child requesting meals.

If you have any questions or concerns, you can contact Bernadette Hudson at 803-275-1788, ext.1.

