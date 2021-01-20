Daily forecast | The latest from WRDW/WAGT Meteorologist Tim Strong

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A dry cold front will move through the region early this morning. We are expecting to be just ahead of the front, which means lows will likely stay in the mid 40s. This frontal passage will bring cloudy skies and a light breeze around daybreak today. Winds will be out of the west between 5-10 mph.

A dry front will move through tonight bringing clouds and light breeze by daybreak Wednesday. (WRDW)

Clouds are expected for the first part of this morning as the dry front moves through the region. We should see skies clear by midday and stay mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs will vary from the upper 50s north of I-20 to low and mid 60s along and south of I-20. Warmer highs should be felt south of the Fall Line where down sloping northwest winds will be more favorable to warm during the day. Winds will be out of the northwest between 8-12 mph.

Cloudy skies return tonight as our next disturbance gets closer to the region. We are expecting dry conditions through Thursday morning with lows in the mid to upper 30s.

Mostly cloudy skies are expected during the day Thursday as moisture builds through our atmosphere. Most of Thursday should be dry across the CSRA, but light sprinkles and showers will be possible in the afternoon. Highs on Thursday should be a little cooler thanks to the clouds and stay in the upper 50s. Winds will be out of the west-southwest between 8-12 mph.

Rain chances are expected to be highest Thursday night and during the day Friday. This will be thanks to a nearby front in the region coupled with an upper level disturbance. Rain totals look to be between 0.25-0.75″ through Friday night. Lows Friday morning will be near 50. Highs on Friday are expected to be near 60.

High pressure will keep us dry for the weekend. Temperatures look seasonal Saturday and Sunday with highs in the mid to upper 50s.

Copyright 2020 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.