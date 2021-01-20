Advertisement

Colts QB Rivers, 39, retires from NFL after 17 seasons

Rivers threw three touchdowns to beat the Bengals.
Rivers threw three touchdowns to beat the Bengals.(AP Images)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 20, 2021 at 5:48 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Longtime NFL quarterback Philip Rivers has decided to retire after playing one season with the Indianapolis Colts.

His decision at age 39 comes less than two weeks after the Colts suffered a 27-24 loss at Buffalo in the wild-card round of the playoffs. Rivers spent his first 16 seasons with the San Diego/Los Angeles Chargers after they acquired him in a draft-day trade that sent Eli Manning to the New York Giants in 2004.

Rivers finishes his career ranked among the league’s top five in career completions, career yards passing and career TDs.

His 240 consecutive regular-season starts was the second-longest streak since 1970, trailing only Brett Favre. He never played in a Super Bowl.

