Charged in terror plot, soldier to appear in Augusta federal court

AUGUSTA, Ga. - A U.S. Army soldier facing terrorism charges is scheduled to be in federal court in Augusta on Thursday.

Cole Bridges, 20, was stationed at Fort Stewart near Savannah.

Arrested Tuesday in Georgia , he’s accused of making plans online to blow up New York City’s 9/11 memorial and other landmarks.

Investigators say Bridges tried to coordinate with ISIS to attack U.S. soldiers in the Middle East.

When Bridges, of Stow, Ohio, thought he was talking with ISIS online, he was actually chatting with an FBI agent, authorities said.

He’s in custody on charges of attempted material support of a terrorist organization and attempted murder of a military member, said Nicholas Biase, a spokesperson for federal prosecutors in New York.

According to a criminal complaint in Manhattan federal court, Bridges joined the U.S. Army in September 2019 and was assigned as a cavalry scout in Fort Stewart.

At some point, he began researching and consuming online propaganda promoting jihadists and their violent ideology, authorities said.

They said he expressed his support for the Islamic State group and jihad on social media before he began communicating in October with an FBI employee who posed as an Islamic State group supporter in contact with the group’s fighters in the Middle East.

According to court papers, he expressed his frustration with the U.S. military and his desire to aid the Islamic State group.

The criminal complaint said he then provided training and guidance to purported Islamic State fighters who were planning attacks, including advice about potential targets in New York City, including the 9/11 memorial.

It said he also provided portions of a U.S. Army training manual and guidance about military combat tactics.

Bridges also diagrammed specific military maneuvers to help the terrorist group’s fighters kill U.S. troops, including the best way to fortify an encampment to repel an attack by U.S. Special Forces and how to wire certain buildings with explosives to kill the U.S. troops, the complaint said.

This month, according to the complaint, Bridges sent a video of himself in body armor standing before an Islamic State flag, gesturing support.

A week later, Bridges sent a second video in which he used a voice manipulator and narrated a propaganda speech in support of the Islamic State group’s anticipated ambush of U.S. troops, the complaint said.

Fort Stewart officials had no immediate comment Tuesday, said Kevin Larson, a spokesperson for the Army post.

From reports by The Associated Press and WRDW/WAGT