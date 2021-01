Bond again denied to suspect in ‘Thumbs Up Mike’ murder case

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A teenager indicted on murder charges in 2018 has been denied bond again.

Elijah Tart had his bond reconsidered Tuesday by a judge.

His defense claims evidence against Tart came from two people who were also considered suspects in the slaying at Fenwick Street and Moore Avenue in Augusta.

Tart is accused of killing Michael “Thumbs Up Mike” Gentry back in 2018.

Tart has been in jail for 2½ years on those murder charges.

Copyright 2021 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.