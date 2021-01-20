Advertisement

Trump pardons local pharmacy owner convicted of health care fraud

By Staff
Published: Jan. 20, 2021 at 7:23 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A man convicted of health care fraud in Augusta federal court is among those pardoned by Donald Trump in the last few hours of his presidency.

Trump granted a full pardon to John Duncan Fordham, who was convicted on one count of health care fraud in 2005. A judge later dismissed a conspiracy charge against Fordham, who owned a local pharmacy.

According to a 2011 court filing by his lawyer that sought to have his conviction set aside:

  • Between Oct. 26, 2000, and Feb. 1, 2003, Fordham was accused of being involved in a scheme with two co-defendants to defraud the Community Mental Health Center of East Central Georgia and Community Service Board in connection with the delivery of and payment for health care benefits, items and services.
  • On Sept. 15, 2005, he was sentenced to serve 52 months in the custody of the Federal Bureau of Prisons and three years of supervised release.
  • Fordham served his time at the Maxwell Air Force Base Prison Camp and was released by the Federal Bureau of Prisons on March 3, 2009.

Read the 2011 appeal filing:

