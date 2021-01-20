AU Health opens new COVID-19 vaccine registration platform

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - There is some good news about vaccines here at home.

AU Health administered its 10,000th vaccine on Wednesday, but with a new registration platform ready to go, AU is getting ready to vaccinate across our community.

If everything goes to plan next week, those age 65 and older can be vaccinated at AU Health.

“Every time we receive vaccine moving forward, we will be opening up new dates or expanding hours at clinics that are already scheduled,” AU Health pharmacy director Dr. Joshua Wyche said.

Wyche is helping coordinate AU’s vaccination effort. He says they expect to receive around a thousand doses of vaccine later this week, ready for their first public appointments.

“The supply of vaccine is not going to meet the demand. There’s going to be more demand than supply initially. So, everyone’s needs may not be met initially,” Wyche said.

But they are trying to work out any kinks beforehand. So, they built a brand new vaccine registration platform.

“When you go on to the online registration platform, you will schedule your first dose and your second dose. The dates will automatically populate, and the time will be the choice of the individual getting the vaccine,” Wyche explained.

The initial phases will take place at AU’s professional building one. They will test the new process and website on Friday with 100 people already selected.

“It will allow us to identify any opportunities for improvement before we launch to a larger population,” Wyche said.

South Carolina Sen. Tom Young says both University Hospital and AU Health will start up vaccination clinics in Aiken County soon, to help Aiken Regional and the Health Department vaccinate more people and break the growing backlog of appointments.

AU is working on finalizing the location for the Aiken vaccination site. But they are aiming for the first vaccinations on that side of the river by late next week or early the following week.

