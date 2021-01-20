AU Health gets OK to open COVID-19 vaccine site in South Carolina

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Augusta University Health has been approved to set up a vaccination site in Aiken County

The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control gave the hospital approval Wednesday morning.

Hospital administrators are working on finalizing where the clinic will be set up.

They expect to be able to begin vaccinating in Aiken County late next week or early the following week, depending on vaccine supply.

The move comes as South Carolina grapples with vaccination issues. And while not having enough doses is part of the problem, lawmakers in the Palmetto State have created a vaccine review committee that will meet later this week. Local Rep. Bill Hixon said state health officials weren’t prepared, but the state plans to do better.

And South Carolina Sen. Lindsey Graham is also getting involved in the effort to get more vaccines to the state . Graham tweeted on Tuesday that there was a “very good briefing” with Gov. Henry McMaster where the South Carolina Hospital Association, the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control and others provided input on the state’s vaccine distribution.

All this comes as South Carolina sees its most COVID-19 dearths ever since the pandemic began .

Georgia has issues, as well, although the statistics are improving. While Georgia still trails the best-performing states, it more than doubled its number of reported COVID-19 vaccinations in a week . More than 423,000 people had received the vaccine as of Monday.

Also in the news

AU Health will conduct a small vaccine rollout to 100 eligible members of the public on Friday. Those people will use a new registration platform.

AU Health reached its 10,000th vaccination Wednesday.

