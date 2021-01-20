Advertisement

Atlanta team close to being sold, taking Loeffler out of WNBA

In this image from video, Sen. Kelly Loeffler, R-Ga., speaks as the Senate reconvenes after...
In this image from video, Sen. Kelly Loeffler, R-Ga., speaks as the Senate reconvenes after protesters stormed into the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021.(Senate Television via AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jan. 20, 2021 at 9:52 AM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
ATLANTA (AP) - The Atlanta Dream are close to being sold, ending defeated Sen. Kelly Loeffler’s contentious stint as a WNBA owner.

The league said in a statement that a sale of the franchise was close to being finalized.

Players around the league have called for Loeffler to sell her 49% stake in the Dream after she wrote a letter to WNBA Commissioner Cathy Engelbert over the summer objecting to the league’s initiatives to advocate for racial justice and the Black Lives Matter movement.

Loeffler is a Republican who was appointed to her Georgia Senate seat by President Donald Trump.

She lost a runoff election to Democrat Raphael Warnock.

