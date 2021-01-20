At a glance: Top items from Augusta Commission meeting

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Here are the highlights from Tuesday’s Augusta Commission proceedings:

City leaders decide fee waiver is only for Augusta restaurants, bars

The Augusta Commission added clarification to the alcohol license fee waiver passed from the last meeting.

Proposed by District 7 Commissioner Sean Frantom, this initiative will waive 2021 alcohol license fees for businesses that paid in 2020, and it will extend the deadline for 2020 payment fees.

However, commissioners clarified today that these fees are only waived for restaurants and bars that sell alcohol and had to close in 2020 due to COVID-19 shutdowns.

The waiver does not include liquor stores or box stores that sell liquor.

Frantom says the plan will help return millions of dollars back to small businesses in Augusta.

Augusta commission passes resolution to support county judicial split

The Augusta Commission has passed a resolution to support Columbia County in their wish to separate from the judicial circuit.

Columbia County first announced the desire to split back in December of 2020. Officials claimed their county is one of the largest in Georgia without its own circuit, and they could save $1 million a year by splitting.

In a meeting last Tuesday, Augusta city leaders unanimously voice to support Columbia County, with District 6 Commissioner Ben Hasan saying “..it’s something that another county wants that we’re going to honor, respect their wishes, and give them a chance to recalibrate.”

After evaluating costs and struggles that could come from the split, the resolution below was crafted and approved.

The commission also expressed a desire to keep Burke and Richmond County together.

What’s next in the Augusta COVID-19 plan?

While no direct action was taken, City Administrator Odie Donald did present a plan for the Augusta Commission to review.

It includes a glance at COVID-19 cases and trends in Richmond County, a new telework policy, and figuring out what order employees would get the vaccine once Georgia enters Phase 1B of vaccine rollout.

The city administrator also revealed the city is allowed to require city employees to get the COVID-19 vaccine. After conducting a survey of city employees, results found that 75 percent said they would willingly take the vaccine.

Because of that, the administrator concluded that the city would not need to make the vaccine a requirement for employees.

The commission has not voted to adopt this plan just yet. Further action and discussion are expected at the next commission meeting.

Commission to discuss vacation pay option for public safety workers

District 7 Commissioner Sean Frantom has requested the Augusta commission discuss 2020 vacation pay for public safety workers who are unable to use theirs by the extended deadline due to work demands or staff shortage.

Frantom said he spoke with police officers specifically who expressed concerns over not being able to use their vacation days due to staff shortages.

The commission agreed the request will be examined by the city administrator to further form a recommendation on how the issues can be resolved and present it at the next meeting.

