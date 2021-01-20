Advertisement

Aiken County pair get 8 years behind bars for drug activities

By Staff
Published: Jan. 20, 2021
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Two Aiken County residents were sentenced to more than eight years in federal prison for their roles in a drug operation.

The sentences of Casey C. Kohler, 36, and Anna E. Mason, 28, were announced Wednesday by U.S. Attorney Peter M. McCoy Jr.

They were part of a drug conspiracy surrounding Kenneth Evans and Eddie Brockington, according to prosecutors.

Through controlled purchases and other investigative techniques, federal agents learned that members of the conspiracy purchased and distributed large amounts of methamphetamine and heroin for Evans and Brockington, according to prosecutors. 

Some of the those charged were responsible for transporting multi-kilogram amounts of meth and heroin into South Carolina and then distributing the drugs throughout the state. 

Kohler and Mason were involved in purchasing and distributing methamphetamine in the Aiken County area, according to prosecutors, and Mason was also involved in collecting on drug debts.

For conspiracy to possess with the intent to distribute 50 grams or more of methamphetamine, U.S. District Judge J. Michelle Childs sentenced Kohler and Mason each to 100 months in federal prison followed by eight years of supervised release. There is no parole in the federal system.

The case was investigated by agents of the Drug Enforcement Agency and Aiken County Sheriff’s Office. Assistant U.S. Attorney William K. Witherspoon prosecuted the case.

