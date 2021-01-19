Advertisement

Woods has 5th back surgery, to miss Torrey Pines and Riviera

Tiger Woods watches his shot from the third tee during the first round of the Memorial golf...
Tiger Woods watches his shot from the third tee during the first round of the Memorial golf tournament, Thursday, July 16, 2020, in Dublin, Ohio.(AP Photo/Darron Cummings)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 19, 2021 at 6:07 PM EST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
(AP) - Tiger Woods has undergone a fifth back surgery that has put the start to his new year on hold. Woods did not say when he had the microdiscetomy, only that doctors deemed it a success and expect a full recovery.

He will miss two tournaments he normally plays in Southern California — the Farmers Insurance Open at Torrey Pines and the Genesis Invitational at Riviera. Woods still plans to be at Riviera as the tournament host.

He says the surgery was to remove a pressurized disc fragment that was giving him nerve pain last month when he played the PNC Championship with 11-year-old son Charlie.

