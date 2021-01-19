Advertisement

White House release Trump’s farewell address

Published: Jan. 19, 2021 at 5:47 PM EST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
WASHINGTON D.C. (WRDW/AP) - President Donald Trump offered his final words to his successor in a farewell video as he spent his final full day in office.

“This week we inaugurate a new administration and pray for its success in keeping America safe and prosperous,” Trump said in the video released by the White House Tuesday afternoon. “We extend our best wishes. And we also want them to have luck. A very important word.”

He continued to reflect on his time as President, saying that “we did what we came here to do — and so much more.”

Trump is set to leave Washington early Wednesday morning and has been planning a grand farewell event at nearby Joint Base Andrews.

Once there, he will board Air Force One for a final time, flying to Florida and becoming the first outgoing president in more than a century to skip the inauguration of his successor.

First Lady Melania Trump also gave her final speech as First Lady of the United States.

