Virtual job fair scheduled for positions at SRS, elsewhere

AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - A virtual hiring fair next week will include jobs at the Savannah River Site.

The U.S. Department of Energy’s National Nuclear Security Administration will host a virtual job fair from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Jan. 27.

As the agency seeks about 2,000 new employees, the virtual event will include hiring officials from several facilities, including the Savannah River Site, which employs more than 11,000 people and spans more than 300 square miles in Aiken, Barnwell and Allendale counties.

Available positions include general engineers, physical scientists, foreign affairs specialists, general attorneys, information technology specialists and security specialists.

Fields include business, computer science, cybersecurity, engineering, fire protection engineering, manufacturing, mathematics, nuclear facility and operations, and science.

Candidates will be able to have one-on-one message chats with hiring managers and human resources professionals.

Pre-registration is strongly encouraged, although candidates will also have the opportunity to register and submit resumes the day of the event.

Depending on the number of people who register and submit resumes, follow-up interviews may continue for several days after the event.

Copyright 2021 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.