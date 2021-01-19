Advertisement

Virtual job fair scheduled for positions at SRS, elsewhere

The Savannah River Site covers 198,046 acres, including parts<br />of Aiken, Barnwell and...
The Savannah River Site covers 198,046 acres, including parts<br />of Aiken, Barnwell and Allendale counties in South Carolina.(WRDW)
By Staff
Published: Jan. 19, 2021 at 12:22 PM EST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - A virtual hiring fair next week will include jobs at the Savannah River Site.

The U.S. Department of Energy’s National Nuclear Security Administration will host a virtual job fair from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Jan. 27.

As the agency seeks about 2,000 new employees, the virtual event will include hiring officials from several facilities, including the Savannah River Site, which employs more than 11,000 people and spans more than 300 square miles in Aiken, Barnwell and Allendale counties.

Available positions include general engineers, physical scientists, foreign affairs specialists, general attorneys, information technology specialists and security specialists.

MORE | Why is gasoline getting more expensive in Georgia?

Fields include business, computer science, cybersecurity, engineering, fire protection engineering, manufacturing, mathematics, nuclear facility and operations, and science.

Candidates will be able to have one-on-one message chats with hiring managers and human resources professionals.

Pre-registration is strongly encouraged, although candidates will also have the opportunity to register and submit resumes the day of the event.

Depending on the number of people who register and submit resumes, follow-up interviews may continue for several days after the event.

Copyright 2021 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

This was the scene of a crash on Gordon Highway that killed two people at Wylds Road in Augusta.
Names released for 3 killed in pair of Gordon Highway crashes
Coroner on scene of fatal accident at Gordon Hwy
1 dead, 1 injured in fatal accident on Gordon Highway
Richmond County Sheriff's Office
Deputies give details on 24-year-old’s slaying in Augusta
I-TEAM: Hate groups rise nationally, & in Georgia and South Carolina
I-TEAM: Hate groups rise nationally and in Georgia, South Carolina
For those that use the IRS' Free File or other tax software, any taxes filed online before Feb....
IRS pushes start of 2021 tax season as online filing opens

Latest News

Church bell
Bells will ring in CSRA for casualties of COVID-19 pandemic
If you recognize this man, Aiken officers want you to contact Midlands Crime Stoppers.
Do you recognize this Aiken kidnapping suspect?
(AP Photo/Richard Vogel, File)
Health professionals to call for medical cannabis legislation in SC
If you recognize this robbery suspect, Richmond County sheriff's deputies want to hear from you.
Deputies seek identity of man who robbed Circle K