U.S. inmate to plead guilty for revenge murder-for-hire plot

EDGEFIELD, SC. (WRDW/WAGT) - An inmate at a South Carolina federal prison is set to plead guilty in a plot in which he used money from his prison account to try and pay a hitman to kill a prosecutor and witness in his prior case.

A federal judge has accepted a guilty plea by Federal Bureau of Prisons (BOP) inmate Richard Gilbert, 52, for a “murder-for-hire and retaliation” plot.

Gilbert was already serving an 11-year sentence, but under a plea agreement, he agreed to serve nearly 22 additional years on the new charges.

Gilbert was serving time at a federal prison in Edgefield, South Carolina for trafficking drugs in Bowling Green, Kentucky. He then sought to hire a hitman to kill the federal prosecutor and a key witness from his Kentucky case.

Using a contraband cell phone, Gilbert communicated with an undercover task force officer with the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) who was posing as a hitman. Investigation of the phone calls shows Gilbert sent the undercover officer a $2,000 check from his canteen account as a down payment for the killings. To mask the true purpose of the payment, Gilbert tried to pass it off as a payment to an “investment firm.”

Officials say further investigation also showed that Gilbert drew maps of where he believed the witness from Kentucky lived and provided directions to the undercover officer, posing as the hitman, on how to avoid detection by nearby surveillance cameras.

Gilbert planned to use the income from two of his rental properties to facilitate the attempted murder-for-hire and retaliation plot. He also planned to use the value of his ownership stake in another land to pay for the murder of the federal prosecutor.

The case was investigated by the FBI and the BOP Special Operations Response Team, and prosecuted by Assistant United States Attorneys Jim May, Justin Holloway, and Will Jordan

