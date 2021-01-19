Advertisement

UConn’s Auriemma: Schools need NCAA Tournament this season

Connecticut head coach Geno Auriemma directs his team during the first half of an NCAA college...
Connecticut head coach Geno Auriemma directs his team during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Kansas State in Manhattan, Kan., Sunday, Dec. 11, 2016. (AP Photo/Orlin Wagner)(WIBW)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 18, 2021 at 10:22 PM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
STORRS, Conn. (AP) — UConn women’s basketball coach Geno Auriemma says playing the NCAA Tournament this year is a fiscal necessity for most schools.

The Hall of Famer was responding to comments by Baylor coach Kim Mulkey, who said she believes the college basketball season will continue despite the COVID-19 pandemic because of “the almighty dollar.” Auriemma said most schools can’t afford to lose the money generated by the NCAA Tournament for a second consecutive year. He said he also believes most players, coaches and school administrators are in favor of completing the season.

