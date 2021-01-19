UConn’s Auriemma: Schools need NCAA Tournament this season

STORRS, Conn. (AP) — UConn women’s basketball coach Geno Auriemma says playing the NCAA Tournament this year is a fiscal necessity for most schools.

The Hall of Famer was responding to comments by Baylor coach Kim Mulkey, who said she believes the college basketball season will continue despite the COVID-19 pandemic because of “the almighty dollar.” Auriemma said most schools can’t afford to lose the money generated by the NCAA Tournament for a second consecutive year. He said he also believes most players, coaches and school administrators are in favor of completing the season.

