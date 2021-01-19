Plasma donations needed after holidays bring surge of COVID-19 cases

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - As cases of COVID-19 surge, hospitals across the two-state are at a breaking point. Both University hospital and AU Health are treating more than 100 COVID-19 patients right now.

Meanwhile, Doctors Hospital sits just below the 100 mark at 94 and Aiken Regional has fewer than 50 COVID hospitalizations.

The American Red Cross says a treatment that could help the sickest patients is in short supply. That is the convalescent plasma treatment.

Taking a negative and turning it into a positive: it’s what people who recovered from COVID-19 are here to do.

“Lack of energy, frontal headache, muscle aches gravelly voice...” Beck Sailor said. “I came to give back because I’ve been more blessed not to have the serious side effects of the disease,”

Sailors has donated convalescent plasma three times since her recovery. Her plasma is a treatment for people currently suffering from coronavirus.

“We’re one of the first centers in the country to actually collect plasma,” Melinda Woodell, director of Apheresis at the Shepeard Blood Center said. “We’ve been doing this since April.”

Though other treatments like Remdesivir are on the market, the Shepeard Blood Center says plasma is a good alternative for people who have allergies or otherwise couldn’t take the drug.

And they say they’ve been getting more donations than ever.

“We’ve seen a spike in the donations simply because a lot of our newer convalescent plasma donors were infected at Christmas. So, we have a lot of people who tested positive December 24, December 25...” Woodell explained.

The post-holiday surge has resulted in more donations for the center. They say that they shipped out 40 of convalescent plasma on today, Jan. 18, alone. But they fear the number of people coming here to take a seat might not last.

“Right now, supply and demand are kind of even. But we’re just one bad day away from not having enough,” Woodell said. “You have to think of those infections that happened at Christmas and Thanksgiving, those people may still be in the hospital.”

Just one bad day away from a shortage is why donors hope others will come to donate too.

“Just do it, as Nike says, just do it (laughs),” Sailors said.

If you’re interested in donating plasma, you can visit the Shepeard Blood Center website for more information.

Donors must have received a positive COVID-19 result and have been symptom-free for two weeks.

This Friday, C.T. Walker Magnet School is hosting a blood drive for the blood center, from 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. at 1301 Wrightsboro Rd. Every donor will go home with a free T-shirt.

