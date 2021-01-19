Overnight fires cause damage to Augusta homes

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Overnight house fires caused some damage to at least two homes in the same area of Augusta.

A fire was reported at 11:34 p.m. Monday at 2065 Ellis St., according to dispatchers. Hours later, heavy damage to the small wood-frame structure could be seen in the neighborhood of older homes with sidewalks set far back from the road.

Then at 2:07 a.m. Tuesday, another fire was reported at 217 Crawford Ave., a shotgun-style house in a neighborhood with a mixture of homes and churches near the medical district.

There was no word on how many people were displaced or the cause of the fires.

However, the overnight temperature dipped to freezing.

Copyright 2021 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.