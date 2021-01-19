Advertisement

Orangeburg sheriff warns of ‘bogus’ letters asking for personal info

Area residents have been receiving a “bogus” letter asking for security details.
By Tyria Goines
Published: Jan. 18, 2021 at 11:33 PM EST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
ORANGEBURG, SC. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office has been made aware that area residents have been receiving a “bogus” letter asking for security details.

OCSO investigators say the letter asks residents to provide information about their property in the event of an absence, such as a vacation.

OCSO says it is not clear how the residents got the letters as it uses their correct addresses and phone numbers, but they believe the perpetrators could stop back by to check the mailboxes they targeted.

If anyone has received this letter, they are asked to call the OCSO at 803-534-3550 or Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.

