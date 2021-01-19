Advertisement

Ohio State QB Fields declares for draft; WR Olave returning

FILE - In this Dec. 7, 2019, file photo, Ohio State quarterback Justin Fields (1) runs with the...
FILE - In this Dec. 7, 2019, file photo, Ohio State quarterback Justin Fields (1) runs with the ball against Wisconsin during the first half of the Big Ten championship NCAA college football game, in Indianapolis. The Big Ten won't play football this fall because of concerns about COVID-19, becoming the first of college sports' power conferences to yield to the pandemic. The move announced Tuesday, Aug. 11, 2020, comes six day after the conference that includes historic programs such as Ohio State, Michigan, Nebraska and Penn State had released a revised conference-only schedule that it hoped would help it navigate a fall season with potential COVID-19 disruptions. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy, File)(Michael Conroy | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 18, 2021 at 10:24 PM EST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
(AP) - Ohio State quarterback Justin Fields is forgoing his senior season to enter the NFL draft, while Buckeyes wide receiver Chris Olave is returning for his senior year.

The teammates announced their decisions Monday on Twitter. Fields, expected to be a first-round pick, went 20-2 as a two-year starter for the Buckeyes. Olave was Fields’ favorite target and OSU’s leading receiver.

