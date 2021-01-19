Advertisement

No. 4 South Carolina, Boston beat No. 15 Arkansas 104-82

One of 10 Gamecocks to play in the WNBA since 1999, A'ja Wilson is the first to earn league MVP...
One of 10 Gamecocks to play in the WNBA since 1999, A'ja Wilson is the first to earn league MVP honors.(Source: WIS)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 18, 2021 at 10:25 PM EST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Aliyah Boston had 26 points, 16 rebounds and six blocks, and No. 4 South Carolina beat No. 15 Arkansas 104-82 for its 24th straight win over SEC foes.

On a day when South Carolina celebrated its most famous post player by dedicating a bronze statue of A’ja Wilson at the arena, the Gamecocks current force down low took control of the things in beating the Razorbacks. The 6-foot-5 Boston accomplished her fifth double-double of the season by halftime and the Gamecocks pulled away to win for the 14th time in their past 15 meetings with Arkansas.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A national conversation has arisen in recent weeks about the role of social media in our civic...
Richmond County Sheriff’s Office warns of circulating social media post
The Aiken County Sheriff's Office obtained warrants on Redding for Involuntary Manslaughter,...
Man in custody after Aiken County fight turns deadly
An Oregon woman told police she had gone into Basics Meat Market and left her 4-year-old son in...
Thief steals car with 4-year-old inside, drives back to return boy, scold mother
From left: Donald Trump and Brad Raffensperger
Trump call to Ga. elections chief could spur charges
From left: Demetrius Antonio Staley and Deondre Lamont King
Pair arrested after Augusta 71-year-old’s shooting death in Williston

Latest News

FILE - In this Dec. 7, 2019, file photo, Ohio State quarterback Justin Fields (1) runs with the...
Ohio State QB Fields declares for draft; WR Olave returning
Jeremy Pruitt fired as Tennessee head football coach, acting head coach named
Tennessee fires Pruitt, 9 others for ‘serious’ NCAA issues
Washburn defensive back Corey Ballentine runs the 40-yard dash during the NFL football scouting...
NFL won’t allow in-person workouts for scouting combine
Connecticut head coach Geno Auriemma directs his team during the first half of an NCAA college...
UConn’s Auriemma: Schools need NCAA Tournament this season