NFL won’t allow in-person workouts for scouting combine

(AP) - The NFL will not allow in-person workouts for the scouting combine for health and safety precautions because of COVID-19.

The league informed teams Monday that any workouts will take place on the individual pro days on college campuses. Interviews of prospects and psychological testing and assessments will be done virtually. The league is working with club physicians and athletic trainers to obtain comprehensive medical information on each of the invited prospects.

The plan will likely involve a combination of virtual interviews by club medical staffs and testing done at labs and medical facilities near the invited prospect’s residence.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.