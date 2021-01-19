Advertisement

NFL won’t allow in-person workouts for scouting combine

Washburn defensive back Corey Ballentine runs the 40-yard dash during the NFL football scouting...
Washburn defensive back Corey Ballentine runs the 40-yard dash during the NFL football scouting combine, Monday, March 4, 2019, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)(WIBW)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 18, 2021 at 10:22 PM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
(AP) - The NFL will not allow in-person workouts for the scouting combine for health and safety precautions because of COVID-19.

The league informed teams Monday that any workouts will take place on the individual pro days on college campuses. Interviews of prospects and psychological testing and assessments will be done virtually. The league is working with club physicians and athletic trainers to obtain comprehensive medical information on each of the invited prospects.

The plan will likely involve a combination of virtual interviews by club medical staffs and testing done at labs and medical facilities near the invited prospect’s residence.

