Advertisement

NCAA announces tighter schedule for March Madness

In this March 16, 2020, file photo, official March Madness 2020 tournament basketballs are...
In this March 16, 2020, file photo, official March Madness 2020 tournament basketballs are displayed in a storeroom at the CHI Health Center Arena, in Omaha, Neb.(Nati Harnik | AP Photo/Nati Harnik, File)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 19, 2021 at 6:06 PM EST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — That much-anticipated opening Thursday of March Madness will belong to the play-in teams. That is part of a scrambled and modestly condensed schedule for the 2021 tournament, which has placed all 67 games in Indiana.

The so-called “First Four”will still include the last four at-large teams in the field and the lowest-rated conference champions.

Those eight teams will play each other Thursday, March 18. The first two full days of action are now scheduled for Friday and Saturday, with the round of 32 taking place Sunday and Monday.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

This was the scene of a crash on Gordon Highway that killed two people at Wylds Road in Augusta.
Names released for 3 killed in pair of Gordon Highway crashes
Richmond County Sheriff's Office
Deputies give details on 24-year-old’s slaying in Augusta
Coroner on scene of fatal accident at Gordon Hwy
1 dead, 1 injured in fatal accident on Gordon Highway
I-TEAM: Hate groups rise nationally, & in Georgia and South Carolina
I-TEAM: Hate groups rise nationally and in Georgia, South Carolina
For those that use the IRS' Free File or other tax software, any taxes filed online before Feb....
IRS pushes start of 2021 tax season as online filing opens

Latest News

After 8 seasons with the Warriors, head coach Damien Postell is leaving Grovetown.
Damien Postell leaving Grovetown
Don Sutton, Hall of Fame pitcher and Braves announcer
Don Sutton, Hall of Fame pitcher for Dodgers, dies at 75
Carolina Hurricanes head coach Rod Brind'Amour watches his team play the Dallas Stars with left...
Carolina-Nashville 1st NHL postponement since season started
Courtesy: CNN
Falcons name Saints’ Terry Fontenot as general manager
Tiger Woods watches his shot from the third tee during the first round of the Memorial golf...
Woods has 5th back surgery, to miss Torrey Pines and Riviera