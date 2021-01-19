Advertisement

‘More vaccine doses are on the way’: Graham, McMaster meet with S.C. health leaders on vaccine distribution

By Kristin Nelson
Published: Jan. 19, 2021 at 4:10 PM EST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WMBF) – South Carolina Sen. Lindsey Graham is now getting involved in the effort to get more vaccines to the state.

Graham tweeted on Tuesday that there was a “very good briefing” with Gov. Henry McMaster where the South Carolina Hospital Association, the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control and others provided input on the state’s vaccine distribution.

COVID-19 vaccine: When will I be able to get vaccinated in the Two-State?

The senator said that providing vaccines to long-term care facilities and those who are at-risk, such as the 70 and older community, remains a high priority.

He added that more vaccine doses are on the way and he expects hospitals and other providers will be provided the necessary resources to ramp up distribution.

South Carolina has been receiving about 63,000 doses a week, but data from the CDC shows that the state ranks last doses per capita. According to the CDC, South Carolina has received 6,808 doses per 100,000 people. Meanwhile, states like North Carolina and Georgia have received well over 9,000 doses per 100,000 people.

DHEC leaders have said they’ve been in touch with the CDC and Operation Warp Speed to figure out if the data is correct.

“I will continue to work closely with Governor McMaster to ensure the federal government provides our state with the necessary resources and vaccinations. I also appreciate the long hours and hard work of all the stakeholders in our effort to vaccinate South Carolinians,” Graham tweeted.

Legislative Ad Hoc Committee has also been created in the South Carolina House to look over DHEC’s distribution of the vaccine. A meeting is set on Thursday to review the rollout that many have said has gone as well as many had hoped.

