More S.C. Guard members than ever are helping with inauguration

WASHINGTON (WCSC) - With the U.S. a day away from inaugurating Joe Biden as the 46th president amid a renewed focus on security after the Capitol riot, South Carolina National Guard members are in D.C.

More than 600 were sent to the nation’s capital to assist during the inauguration.

U.S. Army Brig. Gen. Jeffrey Jones says the South Carolina National Guard has been called to help during presidential inaugurations in the past, but it has only been a fraction of the number of men and women deployed this year.

“Our guardsmen that we have sent in the past have been significantly smaller than now, but this is a different type of inauguration,” Jones said. “The security level in the focus on security is different than past rotations, but everything we do up here is in support of civil authorities.”

The main role the task force has is helping law enforcement with the infrastructure needed and security checkpoints.

Following the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol, Jones said the district looks different from years past as the FBI warns of armed protests are being planned in all 50 state capitals and in the nation’s capital for the days leading up to the inauguration.

U.S. Army National Guard soldiers with the South Carolina National Guard draw equipment and prepare to head downtown to support the 59th Presidential Inauguration, Jan. 15, 2021, in the District of Columbia. Approximately 600 service members from the South Carolina National Guard joined citizen-Soldiers and Airmen from other states and territories in the nation’s capital to provide support for the 59th Presidential Inauguration in support of the District of Columbia National Guard. National Guard support includes manning traffic control points, security checkpoints, and managing the flow of personnel to ensure spectators are able to move around smoothly and safely before, during, and after the inauguration events. The National Guard routinely performs these types of missions during major events and is able to seamlessly integrate with interagency partners. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Brian Calhoun, South Carolina National Guard) (Source: Sgt. Brian R. Calhoun) (WRDW)

“A lot of security checkpoints, a lot of businesses have taken actions to protect their property,” Jones said. “But I will say this, you still see a spirit of Washington DC of excitement. Everywhere we go in what we do, the people of D.C. have thanked us for being there.”

The task force headquarters for the team in Washington, D.C., is currently in Mount Pleasant to coordinate with leadership both at the Capitol and at home.

“We want to thank our resilient families and our gracious employers who allow our guardsmen to come off their jobs and leave their homes and come up here and answer the call,” Jones said. “We’re proud to say we’re from South Carolina. A lot of guardsmen from the Lowcountry area who are up here and serving state and nation, they truly are Americans at their best.”

The Associated Press is reporting that the FBI is currently vetting all National Guard troops to ensure there no inside attacks are being planned.

Jones said the South Carolina units are taking part in the vetting process this week.

“I think it’s important that we be a part of that vetting process,” Jones said. “We are gladly submitting to the vetting process and we again feel comfortable about the soldiers that we have brought to this mission.”

Jones said they do not know how long the troops will stay in the district, but they are prepared to meet any needs before or after the inauguration.

Members of the National Guard from Georgia left for D.C. over the weekend.

Copyright 2021 WCSC. All rights reserved.