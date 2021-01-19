Mets fire GM after he sent explicit texts to female reporter

NEW YORK (AP) — New York Mets general manager Jared Porter has been fired after sending sexually explicit, uninvited text messages and images to a female reporter in 2016 when he was working for the Chicago Cubs.

ESPN reported late Monday that Porter sent dozens of unanswered texts to the woman, including a picture of “an erect, naked penis.” About nine hours later, new Mets owner Steve Cohen posted on Twitter that Porter had been fired.

New York hired the 41-year-old Porter last month after he spent the past four seasons with the Arizona Diamondbacks as senior vice president and assistant general manager.

Team president Sandy Alderson said in a statement that Porter “failed to meet the Mets’ standards for professionalism and personal conduct.”

