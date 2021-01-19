Local woman founds Changing Faces non-profit to help those struggling

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Several organizations across the CSRA have stepped up to help the community during a difficult time.

We’ve seen a record number of donations and support from everywhere, and one non-profit in downtown Augusta is just one example of how people are not only serving a need, but they are doing it with passion.

“When you have a passion to do something and you actually start something sometimes just because that’s where your heart is. And that was me. I started it because that’s where my heart is,” Patricia Johnson said.

Johnson’s passion is helping to serve her community, and she’s doing that with a new thrift store called Changing Up.

“Everything we do is because we’ve experienced it first-hand,” she said. “I know first-hand what it feels like to be homeless, I know what it feels like to be a foster youth.”

Changing Up is just one part of the complete non-profit called Changing Faces.

“Changing Faces was created to be a resource base organization and an advocacy organization for those in crisis,” Johnson said.

Their goal is to get low-cost clothing and resources to people in need. They say since the pandemic began, there’s been an 80 percent increase in their clients. It’s much like Golden Harvest Food Bank who has seen a 22 percent increase in demand and a giant need for volunteers.

“A lot of people didn’t know about us. Our mission primarily with Changing Faces is that we are a new door of hope,” Johnson said.

But store traffic has been slow and cash donations have been slim.

“A lot of people are not giving as they used to,” Johnson explained.

Changing Faces also works to house families as well. They say they have 30 people waiting for apartments, which is the most they’ve ever had.

“Changing Faces is a back door into rehousing and it allows them not to have to go through the full criteria,” Johnson said.

Johnson believes everyone should be helping, even if it’s not to the larger organizations.

“Go out and volunteer, get involved in some of the nonprofits other than just the main nonprofits here because we’re all trying to do one common goal is to serve people,” Johnson said.

The donation center for Changing Faces is open on Monday only from 11:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. at 3070 Damascus Road. They are accepting food, clothing, and household items.

