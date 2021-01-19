IRS investigating new COVID-19 scams as second stimulus payments delivered

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Internal Revenue Service is warning South Carolina residents about a new batch of scams related to COVID-19.

Officials with the agency said there are several different Economic Impact Payment scams and schemes designed to steal money and personal information from residents.

Here are some of the more common COVID-19 scams, according to the IRS:

Text messages are being sent to taxpayers requesting bank account information under the guise of receiving a $1,200 stimulus payment.

Phishing schemes using emails, letters, and social media messages using keywords like “Coronavirus,” “COVID-19,” and “stimulus” in different ways.

Organized and unofficial sale of fake at-home COVID-19 test kits (including offers to sell bogus cures, vaccines, pills, and professional medical advice regarding unproven COVID-19 treatments)

Fake donation requests for people, groups, and areas heavily affected by COVID-19.

Bogus opportunities to invest in companies developing vaccines for COVID-19. These opportunities also promise the company will drastically increase in value as a result.

The IRS does not send unsolicited texts or emails or call people with threats of jail or lawsuits. The IRS also does not demand tax payments using gift cards.

Scams should be reported to the National Center for Disaster Fraud Hotline at 1-866-720-5721. You may also fill out the NCDF Complaint Form by visiting this link.

If you receive an email or message via social media attempting to get personal information that appears to be from the IRS, please forward those messages to phishing@irs.gov.

To learn more about these scams, please visit the IRS website.

