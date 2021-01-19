Advertisement

IRS investigating new COVID-19 scams as second stimulus payments delivered

The Internal Revenue Service is warning South Carolina residents about a new batch of scams...
The Internal Revenue Service is warning South Carolina residents about a new batch of scams related to COVID-19. Source: (KNOE)(KNOE)
By WIS News Staff
Published: Jan. 19, 2021 at 4:02 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Internal Revenue Service is warning South Carolina residents about a new batch of scams related to COVID-19.

Officials with the agency said there are several different Economic Impact Payment scams and schemes designed to steal money and personal information from residents.

Here are some of the more common COVID-19 scams, according to the IRS:

Text messages are being sent to taxpayers requesting bank account information under the guise of receiving a $1,200 stimulus payment.

Phishing schemes using emails, letters, and social media messages using keywords like “Coronavirus,” “COVID-19,” and “stimulus” in different ways.

Organized and unofficial sale of fake at-home COVID-19 test kits (including offers to sell bogus cures, vaccines, pills, and professional medical advice regarding unproven COVID-19 treatments)

Fake donation requests for people, groups, and areas heavily affected by COVID-19.

Bogus opportunities to invest in companies developing vaccines for COVID-19. These opportunities also promise the company will drastically increase in value as a result.

The IRS does not send unsolicited texts or emails or call people with threats of jail or lawsuits. The IRS also does not demand tax payments using gift cards.

Scams should be reported to the National Center for Disaster Fraud Hotline at 1-866-720-5721. You may also fill out the NCDF Complaint Form by visiting this link.

If you receive an email or message via social media attempting to get personal information that appears to be from the IRS, please forward those messages to phishing@irs.gov.

To learn more about these scams, please visit the IRS website.

Copyright 2021 WIS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

This was the scene of a crash on Gordon Highway that killed two people at Wylds Road in Augusta.
Names released for 3 killed in pair of Gordon Highway crashes
Richmond County Sheriff's Office
Deputies give details on 24-year-old’s slaying in Augusta
Coroner on scene of fatal accident at Gordon Hwy
1 dead, 1 injured in fatal accident on Gordon Highway
I-TEAM: Hate groups rise nationally, & in Georgia and South Carolina
I-TEAM: Hate groups rise nationally and in Georgia, South Carolina
For those that use the IRS' Free File or other tax software, any taxes filed online before Feb....
IRS pushes start of 2021 tax season as online filing opens

Latest News

An inmate at a South Carolina federal prison is set to plead guilty in a plot in which he used...
U.S. inmate to plead guilty for revenge murder-for-hire plot
Riot shields are stacked at the ready as National Guard troops reinforce the security zone on...
I-TEAM: How credible are the threats against state capitols across the U.S.?
Both Georgia and South Carolina have had their problems rolling out the COVID-19 vaccine. A lot...
Ga., S.C. work out kinks in vaccine distribution programs as demand heats up
FILE - In this Friday Sept. 11, 2020, file photo, a mourner prays over the etched name of the...
US soldier arrested in plot to blow up NYC 9/11 Memorial