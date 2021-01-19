I-TEAM: How credible are the threats against state capitols across the U.S.?

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Security isn’t just a concern in our nation’s Capitol tonight. There are also threats at all 50 state capitols.

The director of the FBI says agents are monitoring conversations online about armed protests all over the country.

When the people attacked the people’s house 13 days ago, they did more than break windows and ransack offices. They also fired a warning shot about Inauguration Day.

The FBI warned “armed protests are being planned at all 50 state capitols and the U.S Capitol.”

Agents aren’t talking about recent “Stop the Steal” protests in Columbia and Atlanta. Those have been peaceful. Instead, FBI agents have been monitoring online conversations about potential attacks at places like Georgia’s Capitol building.

“I will tell you unequivocally, categorically that that building is secure,” GBI Director Vic Reynolds said.

Reynolds believes Georgia could be better prepared than some other states simply because of how well agencies like the FBI, the GBI, Capitol Police, and Atlanta Police mesh.

“And you would think this would be the rule everywhere, but it isn’t,” Reynolds said. “But in this state, we have a very, very close working relationship.”

Law enforcement agencies in South Carolina are also responding as a united front. The Department of Public Safety, SLED, Columbia Police, and the Richland County sheriff released their statements together.

They all promised they’re working together to keep the State House safe.

“No one in this line of work and law enforcement based on what happened last Wednesday at the Capitol can be anything but concerned,” Reynolds said. “But, but again, I will tell you, and I don’t say this lightly, I’m confident as you can be without having a crystal ball that the state of Georgia is prepared and that Capitol building with legislators, the governor, other folks are doing their business is a secure building.”

State capitols aren’t the only target. A joint intelligence bulletin is also warning federal buildings, businesses, and even the homes of lawmakers could be targeted.

The presumed bulls-eye is still in our nation’s Capitol where National Guard soldiers from both Georgia and South Carolina are among those now guarding the government, making sure the peaceful transition of power is, in fact, peaceful.

