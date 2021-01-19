Advertisement

Highway is closed between North Augusta and Aiken

Road Closed
Road Closed(WDTV)
By Staff
Published: Jan. 19, 2021 at 8:22 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. (WRDW) - Jefferson Davis Highway is closed in the Langley Pond area with a detour.

Dispatchers at the Aiken County Sheriff’s Office confirmed the closure this morning, which they said was still in effect as of 8:15 a.m. However, they could provide no reason for the closure.

Neither could the South Carolina Highway Patrol, with a spokesman saying the agency didn’t have any activity at the location this morning.

The South Carolina Department of Transportation didn’t indicate any closures in the area due to construction, wrecks or weather. However, temperatures did dip to freezing overnight.

News 12 is working on learning the reason for the closure.

