Health professionals to call for medical cannabis legislation in SC

(AP Photo/Richard Vogel, File)
Published: Jan. 19, 2021 at 11:37 AM EST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A medical cannabis advocacy group says South Carolina medical professionals will join together to call on lawmakers to enact a comprehensive medical cannabis program in 2021.

SC Compassionate Care Alliance says they are a coalition working to establish a comprehensive medical cannabis program in South Carolina and they have organized a virtual news conference.

SC Compassionate Care Alliance Founder Jill Swing says the conference will be held at 10 a.m. Tuesday.

Swing says the news conference is being held as momentum to pass a medical cannabis law grows within the legislature.

Last month, Sen. Tom Davis (R) and Rep. Bill Herbkersman (R) pre-filed bills that would create a comprehensive medical cannabis program in the state, Swing says.

The South Carolina Compassionate Care Act would allow patients with debilitating medical conditions and a doctor’s certification to access medical cannabis from what Swing says would be regulated facilities.

S.C. Podiatric Medical Association President Dr. Jamelah Lemon, UofSC Vice President for Research Dr. Prakash Nagarkatti and UofSC College of Pharmacy Dean Dr. Stephen Cutler will all be speaking Swing said.

Viewers can access the meeting via their Zoom link.

