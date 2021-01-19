Advertisement

Gun sales took off last year in Georgia, South Carolina

(WIBW)
By Staff
Published: Jan. 19, 2021 at 12:57 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Gun sales skyrocketed last year in the two-state region.

In Georgia, background checks for gun purchases nearly doubled, going from almost 500,000 in 2019 to more than 900,000 in 2020.

Meanwhile in South Carolina, sales jumped from 330,000 in 2019 to 530,000 in 2020.

The three biggest months for gun sales in both states were:

  • In March right when the pandemic hit.
  • In June when protests and riots took place across the country.
  • In December after the election and before the Capitol riot
MORE | Why is gasoline getting more expensive in Georgia?

Copyright 2021 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

This was the scene of a crash on Gordon Highway that killed two people at Wylds Road in Augusta.
Names released for 3 killed in pair of Gordon Highway crashes
Coroner on scene of fatal accident at Gordon Hwy
1 dead, 1 injured in fatal accident on Gordon Highway
Richmond County Sheriff's Office
Deputies give details on 24-year-old’s slaying in Augusta
I-TEAM: Hate groups rise nationally, & in Georgia and South Carolina
I-TEAM: Hate groups rise nationally and in Georgia, South Carolina
For those that use the IRS' Free File or other tax software, any taxes filed online before Feb....
IRS pushes start of 2021 tax season as online filing opens

Latest News

Seventh Lounge in Aiken
More arrests made in deadly Aiken nightclub shooting
Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger speaks during a news conference on Wednesday,...
Georgia’s elections chief certifies results of Senate runoffs
Burke County Sheriff's Office
Burke County slaying victim is Waynesboro mayor’s brother
The Savannah River Site covers 198,046 acres, including parts<br />of Aiken, Barnwell and...
Virtual job fair scheduled for positions at SRS, elsewhere