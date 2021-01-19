Gun sales took off last year in Georgia, South Carolina

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Gun sales skyrocketed last year in the two-state region.

In Georgia, background checks for gun purchases nearly doubled, going from almost 500,000 in 2019 to more than 900,000 in 2020.

Meanwhile in South Carolina, sales jumped from 330,000 in 2019 to 530,000 in 2020.

The three biggest months for gun sales in both states were:

In March right when the pandemic hit.

In June when protests and riots took place across the country.

In December after the election and before the Capitol riot

