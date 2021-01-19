Georgia’s elections chief certifies results of Senate runoffs

ATLANTA (WRDW/WAGT) – The Georgia Secretary of State’ Office on Tuesday certified the results for the Jan. 5 Senate runoffs.

The certified results of state and federal races can be found on the website of Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger.

In certifying the results, Raffensperger affirmed that all 159 counties have provided to the state the total votes tabulated for each state and federal candidate.

He also affirmed that the statewide consolidated returns for state and federal offices are a true and correct tabulation of the certified returns received by this office from each county.

Democrats Jon Ossoff and Raphael Warnock defeated Republican incumbents David Perdue and Kelly Loeffler in the runoffs.

