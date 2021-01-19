Advertisement

Georgia’s elections chief certifies results of Senate runoffs

By Staff
Published: Jan. 19, 2021 at 1:25 PM EST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA (WRDW/WAGT) – The Georgia Secretary of State’ Office on Tuesday certified the results for the Jan. 5 Senate runoffs.

The certified results of state and federal races can be found on the website of Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger.

In certifying the results, Raffensperger affirmed that all 159 counties have provided to the state the total votes tabulated for each state and federal candidate.

He also affirmed that the statewide consolidated returns for state and federal offices are a true and correct tabulation of the certified returns received by this office from each county.

Democrats Jon Ossoff and Raphael Warnock defeated Republican incumbents David Perdue and Kelly Loeffler in the runoffs.

MORE | Why is gasoline getting more expensive in Georgia?

Copyright 2021 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

This was the scene of a crash on Gordon Highway that killed two people at Wylds Road in Augusta.
Names released for 3 killed in pair of Gordon Highway crashes
Coroner on scene of fatal accident at Gordon Hwy
1 dead, 1 injured in fatal accident on Gordon Highway
Richmond County Sheriff's Office
Deputies give details on 24-year-old’s slaying in Augusta
I-TEAM: Hate groups rise nationally, & in Georgia and South Carolina
I-TEAM: Hate groups rise nationally and in Georgia, South Carolina
For those that use the IRS' Free File or other tax software, any taxes filed online before Feb....
IRS pushes start of 2021 tax season as online filing opens

Latest News

Seventh Lounge in Aiken
More arrests made in deadly Aiken nightclub shooting
Gun sales took off last year in Georgia, South Carolina
Burke County Sheriff's Office
Burke County slaying victim is Waynesboro mayor’s brother
The Savannah River Site covers 198,046 acres, including parts<br />of Aiken, Barnwell and...
Virtual job fair scheduled for positions at SRS, elsewhere