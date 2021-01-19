GBI called to assist Thomson Police with Bussey Ave. shooting

MCDUFFIE CO., Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Around 1:00 a.m. on Jan. 18, Thomson Police Department responded to a shooting incident on Bussey Avenue in Thomson, Georgia.

The GBI says officers responded to the 400 block of Bussey Avenue after receiving a call regarding shots being fired in the area. Upon arrival, officers learned that one man had been shot. The victim was transported to a local hospital where he is currently being treated for the gunshot wound.

Further investigation led to the discovery that two homes in the 400 block were also struck by gunfire. Fortunately, none of the residents of the two homes were struck by gunfire.

The GBI and Thomson Police Department is continuing to follow leads to identify the person(s) responsible for what appears to be a drive by shooting.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information regarding this investigation is asked to call the GBI at 706-595-2575 or the Thomson Police Department at 706-595-2166.

